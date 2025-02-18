Andrew Brody News: Waived by RSL

Brody has been waived by Real Salt Lake and is now a free agent, according to his former club.

Brody has reached the end of his long tenure with RSL, as he will depart after being waived by the club. In his nine seasons with the club, he registered 133 appearances (97 starts), notching two goals and 11 assists. He will now be in search of a new club ahead of the season, likely to remain in MLS play.