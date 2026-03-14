Andrew Farrell Injury: Dealing with hip issue
Farrell is currently unavailable after picking up a hip injury, the MLS reported Saturday.
Farrell could be inactive for some weeks, but the severity of his problem remains unknown. He has made one 90-minute appearance in the 2026 campaign, racking up six clearances, four interceptions and one block on that occasion. His absence should lead to increased action for Brayan Ceballos and Mamadou Fofana.
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