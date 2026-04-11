Andrew Farrell News: Available off bench Saturday
Farrell (hip) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with D.C. United.
Farrell has made the squad after missing the previous four league contests due to his hip issue. The defender is unlikely to play a significant role as a backup option but could put some pressure in the competition with Mamadou Fofana and Brayan Ceballos going forward.
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