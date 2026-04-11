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Andrew Farrell News: Available off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Farrell (hip) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with D.C. United.

Farrell has made the squad after missing the previous four league contests due to his hip issue. The defender is unlikely to play a significant role as a backup option but could put some pressure in the competition with Mamadou Fofana and Brayan Ceballos going forward.

Andrew Farrell
New England Revolution
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