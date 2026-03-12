Andrew Gutman headshot

Andrew Gutman Injury: Out for D.C. United match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Gutman (lower body) is not ready to return in Saturday's clash with D.C. United, with manager Gregg Berhalter confirming his absence, Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports reports.

Gutman has been sidelined since the start of the 2026 MLS season, and his return is still expected to require a few weeks. Therefore, Maren Haile-Selassie might continue to feature at left-back. If he continues to make progress in his recovery, Gutman should regain the starting spot as soon as he's fully fit after starting in every game of the 2025 campaign.

Andrew Gutman
Chicago Fire
