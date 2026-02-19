Andrew Gutman headshot

Andrew Gutman Injury: Out for Houston match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 1:17pm

Gutman is not available for the MLS season opener against Houston Dynamo, Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports reports.

Gutman is apparently dealing with an issue that will keep him out for an unknown period, forcing Chicago to play without him for the first time since 2024 given that he started all games in the previous campaign. With Viktor Radojevic (lower body) also sidelined, a midfielder or a right-sided defender such as Jonathan Dean may have to be deployed at left-back in upcoming games.

Andrew Gutman
Chicago Fire
