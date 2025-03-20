Fantasy Soccer
Andrew Gutman Injury: Questionable due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Gutman has been dealing with an illness this week and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Whitecaps, Joe Chatz of OnTap SportsNet reports.

Gutman has been battling an illness during the entire week, and head coach Gregg Berhalter stated that a decision on Gutman's status will be made closer to Saturday's 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Gutman has been a regular for Chicago to open the season, starting at left-back and going the full 90 in the team's four matches while bagging two goals.

Andrew Gutman
Chicago Fire
