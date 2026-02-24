Andrew Gutman Injury: Tains in gym

Gutman (lower body) is in the gym for training Tuesday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Gutman is back in training this week, although not fully, with the defender an option for the gym. The club is awaiting his return, as he started every single match at left-back last season. That said, Maren Haile-Selassie started in his place in the season opener, likely to continue there until Gutman is fit.