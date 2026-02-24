Andrew Gutman headshot

Andrew Gutman Injury: Tains in gym

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Gutman (lower body) is in the gym for training Tuesday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Gutman is back in training this week, although not fully, with the defender an option for the gym. The club is awaiting his return, as he started every single match at left-back last season. That said, Maren Haile-Selassie started in his place in the season opener, likely to continue there until Gutman is fit.

Andrew Gutman
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Gutman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Gutman See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
334 days ago
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 14, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part I
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part I
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 5, 2024
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 29
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 29
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 18, 2019