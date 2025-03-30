Andrew Gutman News: Assist Saturday

Gutman assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Gutman bagged another goal contribution after missing out on one last match, finding an assist in the 40th minute. This brings him to three goal contributions on the season, with two goals and one assist. Not to mention, all three of those goal contributions have come in his past four outings.