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Andrew Gutman News: Contributes to clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Gutman made nine clearances, won two tackles, and committed three fouls in Saturday's 1-0 win over Nashville SC. He also sent in one cross and created one chance on the attacking end.

Gutman did his part defensively to help Chicago earn their third shutout of the season. He's flashed his ability to maraud forward on the left flank, and he'll look to carry this momentum into Saturday's favorable home clash with Atlanta United.

Andrew Gutman
Chicago Fire
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