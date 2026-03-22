Andrew Gutman News: Delivers assist in start

Gutman assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Philadelphia Union.

Gutman got the start and made an impact, with his assist helping Chicago grab the win. The midfielder will likely see more playing time against Nashville but he's going to need to do more than just have one chance created to make an impact. Nashville is arguably the best defensive team in the league with just two goals allowed in five matches.