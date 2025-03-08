Andrew Gutman News: Gets equalizer
Gutman scored Chicago's first goal in a 3-1 win Saturday against FC Dallas.
Gutman netted the equalizing goal for the Fire on his lone shot of the game, setting up the comeback. He shouldn't have many issues on the defensive end next Saturday against Toronto FC, who have only scored four goals in three matches. He could be a factor in the attacking third again, as Toronto have conceded eight goals so far this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now