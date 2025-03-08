Fantasy Soccer
Andrew Gutman

Andrew Gutman News: Gets equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Gutman scored Chicago's first goal in a 3-1 win Saturday against FC Dallas.

Gutman netted the equalizing goal for the Fire on his lone shot of the game, setting up the comeback. He shouldn't have many issues on the defensive end next Saturday against Toronto FC, who have only scored four goals in three matches. He could be a factor in the attacking third again, as Toronto have conceded eight goals so far this season.

Andrew Gutman
Chicago Fire

