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Andrew Gutman News: Key assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Gutman assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-0 win versus Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 10th minute.

Gutman supplied his second assist of the campaign Saturday in Chicago's resounding 5-0 home win over Kansas City. The versatile defender contributed two tackles (zero won) and one clearance to the clean sheet effort before being removed in the 84th minute. In five 2026 appearances (five starts) Gutman has created five chances and contributed to two clean sheets.

Andrew Gutman
Chicago Fire
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