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Andrew Gutman News: Notches assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Gutman assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Portland Timbers.

Gutman would break his four-match streak without a goal contribution Sunday, with the defender finding Robin Lod in the ninth minute for a goal. This gives the defender his third assist of the season, also adding a goal. He would also earn one tackle won, two interceptions and five clearances in the defense for a solid match all-around.

Andrew Gutman
Chicago Fire
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