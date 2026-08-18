Andrew Gutman News: Notches assist

Gutman assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Portland Timbers.

Gutman would break his four-match streak without a goal contribution Sunday, with the defender finding Robin Lod in the ninth minute for a goal. This gives the defender his third assist of the season, also adding a goal. He would also earn one tackle won, two interceptions and five clearances in the defense for a solid match all-around.