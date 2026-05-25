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Andrew Gutman News: Scores winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Gutman scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Toronto FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Gutman scored the match-winning goal Saturday, a header in the 65th minute assisted by Philip Zinckernagel. It marked his first goal of the season and it came on his lone shot in the match. He was productive on the defensive end too as he recorded six clearances, three interceptions, one tackle and one blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action. Gutman will now be away from club football for nearly two months due to the World Cup break.

Andrew Gutman
Chicago Fire
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