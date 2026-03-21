Andrew Gutman News: Starting during return
Gutman (lower body) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Philadelphia Union.
Gutman is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against the Philadelphia Union after returning from a lower body injury. The defender had yet to feature this season but was an undisputed starter last campaign, starting all 37 matches while recording three goals and nine assists, and his return is a major boost for his side.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Gutman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Gutman See More