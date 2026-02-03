Moran has joined Preston North End on a permanent transfer after making three first-team appearances following his progression from the academy. The midfielder featured in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City and also spent time with LAFC in MLS earlier this year. He made his Premier League debut during the 2022\/23 season and previously debuted in domestic cup competition in August 2021. Moran has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level and earned his senior international debut in November 2023.