Andrew Omobamidele Injury: Likely back Sunday

Omobamidele is likely to return to the squad for Sunday's game after recovering from a calf injury that has kept him out since mid-February. He started in his last three games before the injury but is unlikely to be rushed back into the starting lineup, as Strasbourg has been on an impressive streak during his absence.