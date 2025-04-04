Fantasy Soccer
Andrew Omobamidele headshot

Andrew Omobamidele Injury: Likely back Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Omobamidele (calf) has been training with the team on Friday and is likely to be available for Sunday's clash with Reims, according to Ici Alsace.

Omobamidele is likely to return to the squad for Sunday's game after recovering from a calf injury that has kept him out since mid-February. He started in his last three games before the injury but is unlikely to be rushed back into the starting lineup, as Strasbourg has been on an impressive streak during his absence.

Andrew Omobamidele
Strasbourg
