Andrew Omobamidele headshot

Andrew Omobamidele Injury: Set for month out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Omobamidele (Achilles) is expected to miss a month with an Achilles injury, according to manager Liam Rosenoir.

Omobamidele avoided a serious Achilles injury, but is still expected to miss a month. The defender's absence should open significant minutes for Abakar Sylla in central defense. Omobamidele should have no issues returning before the end of the season, which had been the original concern.

Andrew Omobamidele
Strasbourg
More Stats & News
