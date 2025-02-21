Andrew Omobamidele Injury: Set for month out

Omobamidele (Achilles) is expected to miss a month with an Achilles injury, according to manager Liam Rosenoir.

Omobamidele avoided a serious Achilles injury, but is still expected to miss a month. The defender's absence should open significant minutes for Abakar Sylla in central defense. Omobamidele should have no issues returning before the end of the season, which had been the original concern.