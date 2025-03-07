Andrew Omobamidele Injury: Set for return after break

Omobamidele (achilles) is set to return after the international break, according to manager Liam Rosenior."Andrew is working very well, he should be back after the international break."

Omobamidele is nearing his return to action, as the defender is now expected to be back on the field following the international break. This will leave him out for two more matches, set to feature against Lyon on March 28 next. He started in the three games before his injury and will hope to see that spot again once fit.