Andrew Omobamidele Injury: Still in recovery process

Omobamidele suffered a calf injury in the match against Lens in mid-February and is still not fully recovered. He was spotted running in training on Monday but will not be part of the squad for Friday's match. Abakar Sylla is expected to see increased playing time until Omobamidele returns.