Andrew Omobamidele headshot

Andrew Omobamidele Injury: Still in recovery process

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Omobamidele (calf) is still recovering from his injury and will not be part of Friday's clash with Lyon, Dernieres Nouvelles D'Alsace reports.

Omobamidele suffered a calf injury in the match against Lens in mid-February and is still not fully recovered. He was spotted running in training on Monday but will not be part of the squad for Friday's match. Abakar Sylla is expected to see increased playing time until Omobamidele returns.

