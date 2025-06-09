Andrew Omobamidele News: Decent loan in Alsace

Omobamidele played 10 Ligue 1 matches for Strasbourg during the 2024-25 season while on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Omobamidele delivered reliable performances when called upon, showing composure in defense and calm under pressure for Strasbourg during his half-season loan spell in Alsace. His presence contributed to Strasbourg's ability to shut out opponents in key fixtures. Omobamidele is now heading back to his parent club Nottingham Forest since Strasbourg is unlikely to activate the purchase option in his loan contract according to reports.