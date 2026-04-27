Andrew Omobamidele News: First league goal seals win
Omobamidele scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Lorient.
Omobamidele came off the bench and scored a last minute winner for his first goal of the season in an impactful cameo, with that strike being only his third shot across 22 appearances and 11 starts in the league this season.
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