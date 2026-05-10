Andrew Omobamidele News: No longer banned

Omobamidele is back in contention following a card accumulation ban.

Omobamidele has been a center-back option throughout the campaign, even though he had dropped to a substitute role in the latest three games before his suspension. He'll try to improve on his averages of 2.7 clearances and 0.7 interceptions per match if he's eventually preferred over either Ismael Landry Doukoure or Lucas Hogsberg.