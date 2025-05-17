Andrew Omobamidele News: Sees late red

Omobamidele was shown a red card in the 98th minute of Saturday's 3-2 loss to Le Havre.

Omobamidele was the unfortunate recipient of a red card that would lead to Strasbourg's demise Saturday, as he would first see a yellow card in the 95th minute before another in the 98th minute after only coming on the field in the 88th minute. This will leave him suspended for the opening match of next season. He ends his campaign starting in six of his 10 appearances while notching seven tackles, eight interceptions and 40 clearances.