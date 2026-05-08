Andrew Omobamidele News: Suspended one game
Omobamidele (suspension) has accumulated five yellow cards in French competitions and will serve a one-match ban for Sunday's clash against Angers, according to the league.
Omobamidele's absence is a limited blow for Strasbourg given his rotation role in the squad, with Lucas Hogsberg expected to take on a larger role in the back line in his place. The club has enough defensive cover to manage without him for the final fixture, and Omobamidele will be available again for any subsequent fixtures once the suspension is served.
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