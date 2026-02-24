Andrew Privett News: Busy defensively in draw
Privett registered two tackles (one won) and nine clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw against St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 7th minute.
Charlotte looked completely overmatched throughout the game, but Privett was a solid presence at the back and registered solid numbers, highlighted by a game-high nine clearances. Look for Privett to be a regular starter at center-back for Charlotte as long as he stays healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Privett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Privett See More