Andrew Privett News: Busy defensively in draw

Privett registered two tackles (one won) and nine clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw against St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 7th minute.

Charlotte looked completely overmatched throughout the game, but Privett was a solid presence at the back and registered solid numbers, highlighted by a game-high nine clearances. Look for Privett to be a regular starter at center-back for Charlotte as long as he stays healthy.

