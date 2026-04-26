Andrew Robertson News: Nets emotional goal

Robertson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Robertson is departing Liverpool at the ends of the season, and he got a huge goal on a classic Liverpool counter-attack during Saturday's clash. The left-back finished nicely into the bottom corner of the goal and celebrated wildly. Robertson has a couple more chances to add to his Liverpool tally, but isn't nearly as much of an offensive option at this point in his career.