Andrew Robertson News: Nets emotional goal
Robertson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.
Robertson is departing Liverpool at the ends of the season, and he got a huge goal on a classic Liverpool counter-attack during Saturday's clash. The left-back finished nicely into the bottom corner of the goal and celebrated wildly. Robertson has a couple more chances to add to his Liverpool tally, but isn't nearly as much of an offensive option at this point in his career.
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