Andrew Robertson headshot

Andrew Robertson News: Nets emotional goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Robertson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Robertson is departing Liverpool at the ends of the season, and he got a huge goal on a classic Liverpool counter-attack during Saturday's clash. The left-back finished nicely into the bottom corner of the goal and celebrated wildly. Robertson has a couple more chances to add to his Liverpool tally, but isn't nearly as much of an offensive option at this point in his career.

Andrew Robertson
Liverpool
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