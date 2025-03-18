Andrew Robertson News: Poor in cup final
Robertson took a single shot during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Newcastle.
Robertson had a day to forget in the Carabao Cup final. The left-back failed to accomplish much going forward and was beaten for one of Newcastle's goals. The left-back remains the top choice in the Liverpool starting XI, though he's clearly past his best and there are rumors of Liverpool recruiting a replacement.
