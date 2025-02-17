Andrew Robertson News: Quiet day

Robertson registered three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Wolverhampton.

Robertson didn't do much going forward throughout Sunday's win, playing a more reserved role. It seems for the most part the left-back doesn't have the pace he once did to bomb forward and cause issues for opposing defenses. Robertson will continue to be the top choice left-back moving forward, even if he isn't as impressive offensively as he once was.