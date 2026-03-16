Andrew Robertson News: Quiet in start

Robertson generated one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Robertson got the start over Milos Kerkez in a rotated Liverpool side, and did well, though he was largely held quiet. He just doesn't have the offensive upside he once did, and doesn't offer the same wide threat. Robertson is still getting rotational minutes, but he's firmly behind Kerkez in the pecking order.