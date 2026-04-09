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Andrew Robertson News: Set to leave Liverpool

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Robertson will depart Liverpool when his contract expires this summer, bringing an end to a nine-year stay at Anfield, according to the club.

Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull City in 2017 and leaves as one of the most decorated left-backs in the club's history, making 373 appearances and winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League, two EFL Cups, the FA Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Community Shield. This season he has made 28 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and two assists while splitting time with Milos Kerkez at left-back. The Scotland captain also led his country to their first World Cup qualification since 1998 during the campaign, adding another chapter to an already remarkable career.

Andrew Robertson
Liverpool
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