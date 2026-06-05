Andrew Robertson News: Signs with Tottenham

Robertson has joined Tottenham on Friday.

Robertson's contract at Liverpool expires on June 30, and the Scotland left-back will continue playing for a prominent Premier League club. The Spurs escaped relegation in the final week of the 2025/26 season, and signing Robertson will add some much-needed experience to a backline that needs leadership -- even if Robertson isn't the player he once was during his prime. Robertson should see regular time on the left side of the Spurs defense in 2026/27.