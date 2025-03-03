Andrew Tarbell News: Struggles in loss
Tarbell had one save and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 defeat versus Inter Miami CF.
Tarbell did not have a fun time in the net Sunday, allowing four goals while only making a single save. He's let in six goals with just two saves in two appearances as he has not had a best start to the new year. The keeper will travel to Columbus for the next game on Saturday, who have scored five goals in two contests.
