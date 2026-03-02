Andrew Thomas headshot

Andrew Thomas News: Allows two goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Thomas made three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Real Salt Lake.

Thomas produced three saves including two from big chances but could not prevent the Sounders from suffering their first defeat of the season, conceding twice. Since last season the goalkeeper has started 10 league games, keeping two clean sheets and making an impressive 35 saves, but has conceded two or more goals in eight of those starts, shipping 19 in total. Saturday's clash against St. Louis City comes next.

Andrew Thomas
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Thomas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Thomas See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 459
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 459
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 14, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 457
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 457
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 7, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 29, 2024