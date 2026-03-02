Andrew Thomas News: Allows two goals in loss

Thomas made three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Real Salt Lake.

Thomas produced three saves including two from big chances but could not prevent the Sounders from suffering their first defeat of the season, conceding twice. Since last season the goalkeeper has started 10 league games, keeping two clean sheets and making an impressive 35 saves, but has conceded two or more goals in eight of those starts, shipping 19 in total. Saturday's clash against St. Louis City comes next.