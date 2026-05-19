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Andrew Thomas News: Beaten twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Thomas had no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Los Angeles Galaxy.

There wasn't much Thomas could have done on the two goals he conceded in this match, but Seattle didn't offer him much support on offense, either. Thomas has gone six straight games without a clean sheet, allowing eight goals and making 17 saves in that stretch. The Sounders have gone W3, D2, L1 in that six-game span.

Andrew Thomas
Seattle Sounders FC
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