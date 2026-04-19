Andrew Thomas News: Concedes one against St. Louis
Thomas had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win against St. Louis City SC.
Thomas was not faced with many shots Saturday but still allowed one, also recording a save. This ends his amazing streak of four straight clean sheets, sitting at five in seven appearances this season. He will now prepare to face Dallas on April 25, a team with 17 goals in eight games this season.
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