Andrew Thomas News: Concedes twice

Thomas made one save and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Thomas endured a difficult start to Wednesday's 3-2 win over San Jose, with Kalani Kossa-Rienzi's back pass intended for him intercepted near the end line by Nonso Adimabua in the second minute, leading directly to Nick Fernandez's opening goal and putting his side in an early deficit that required a second-half comeback to erase. The goalkeeper regained his composure to make one save over the remainder of the match as the Sounders controlled possession and territory for long stretches, and he was only beaten again by Preston Judd's heavily deflected effort in the second half. Thomas has made 39 saves and conceded eight goals across 11 MLS appearances this season and will look to carry this momentum into the next match against LA Galaxy.