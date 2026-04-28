Andrew Thomas headshot

Andrew Thomas News: Five saves in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Thomas made five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against FC Dallas.

Thomas made five saves as his side picked up a 2-1 win over Dallas. The keeper has only conceded four goals in his eight games and has kept five clean sheets in his eight MLS games so far this season. He made five saves in this game which was the third time this season that he has made this amount this season.

Andrew Thomas
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Thomas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Thomas See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 459
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 459
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 14, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 457
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 457
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 7, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 29, 2024