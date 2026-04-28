Andrew Thomas News: Five saves in 2-1 win
Thomas made five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against FC Dallas.
Thomas made five saves as his side picked up a 2-1 win over Dallas. The keeper has only conceded four goals in his eight games and has kept five clean sheets in his eight MLS games so far this season. He made five saves in this game which was the third time this season that he has made this amount this season.
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