Andrew Thomas headshot

Andrew Thomas News: Five saves in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Thomas registered five saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus St. Louis City SC.

Thomas repelled each of the five St. Louis City shots on goal Saturday and made two clearances to help lift Seattle to a narrow 1-0 road win. Thomas has had a strong start to 2026, making 11 saves and four clearances across his first three starting appearances while conceding two goals and recording two clean sheets. Thomas's next challenge is likely to come Sunday when Seattle plays at San Jose.

Andrew Thomas
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Thomas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Thomas See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 459
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 459
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 14, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 457
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 457
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 7, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 29, 2024