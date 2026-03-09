Andrew Thomas News: Five saves in victory

Thomas registered five saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus St. Louis City SC.

Thomas repelled each of the five St. Louis City shots on goal Saturday and made two clearances to help lift Seattle to a narrow 1-0 road win. Thomas has had a strong start to 2026, making 11 saves and four clearances across his first three starting appearances while conceding two goals and recording two clean sheets. Thomas's next challenge is likely to come Sunday when Seattle plays at San Jose.