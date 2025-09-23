Thomas filled-in Sunday for the ailing Stefan Frei (illness) and produced four saves in his first appearance since Aug. 11. The match marked the eighth appearance (eighth start) for Seattle's back-up keeper, setting a new career-high in a single MLS season. Across his eight starting appearances, Thomas has conceded 2.13 goals per appearance. If Frei has not recovered, look for Thomas in net Saturday when Seattle host Cascadia-rivals Vancouver whose 56 goals scored are tied for the second most in the Western Conference.