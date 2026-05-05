Andrew Thomas News: Makes six saves
Thomas registered six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.
Thomas recorded six saves while allowing just one goal during the draw to SKC on Saturday. He's been in fine form, conceding just three goals in the last seven appearances, making 28 saves while completing four clean sheets in that span as he is among the top keepers in the league.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Thomas See More