Andrew Thomas headshot

Andrew Thomas News: Makes six saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Thomas registered six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.

Thomas recorded six saves while allowing just one goal during the draw to SKC on Saturday. He's been in fine form, conceding just three goals in the last seven appearances, making 28 saves while completing four clean sheets in that span as he is among the top keepers in the league.

Andrew Thomas
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Thomas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Thomas See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 459
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 459
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 14, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 457
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 457
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 7, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 29, 2024