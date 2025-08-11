Thomas turned aside an each of the three LAFC shots on target he faced Saturday, leading Seattle to a resounding 4-0 away victory. The clean sheet was Thomas's first in seven starting appearances in MLS play this season. With regular first team goalkeeper Stefan Frei having been cleared to return to action after suffering a concussion in early July, Thomas's opportunities in net could dwindle in the final quarter of the regular season. If Frei's return to the lineup is further delayed, expect Thomas to start Saturday when Seattle travel to take-on Minnesota.