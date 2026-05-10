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Andrew Thomas News: Recovers after early lapse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 7:54am

Thomas made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Diego FC.

Thomas gave up the early goal but was able to keep San Diego out of the net for the rest of the contest to ultimately get Seattle one point. The goalkeeper will need to be locked in to avoid giving up multiple goals in the next match against San Jose Earthquakes, the top team in the West which has put in 27 goals in 12 matches.

Andrew Thomas
Seattle Sounders FC
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