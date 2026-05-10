Andrew Thomas News: Recovers after early lapse
Thomas made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Diego FC.
Thomas gave up the early goal but was able to keep San Diego out of the net for the rest of the contest to ultimately get Seattle one point. The goalkeeper will need to be locked in to avoid giving up multiple goals in the next match against San Jose Earthquakes, the top team in the West which has put in 27 goals in 12 matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Thomas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Thomas See More