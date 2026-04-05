Andrew Thomas News: Secures clean sheet

Thomas made three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Houston Dynamo.

Thomas delivered a strong performance in Saturday's 1-0 win against Houston Dynamo, recording three saves and securing his fifth clean sheet in six appearances this season. The goalkeeper showed good positioning and composure, including a crucial late stop in stoppage time to preserve the result, continuing his solid run between the posts. He will look to extend his strong run in the next league match against St. Louis City.