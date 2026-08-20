Andrew Thomas News: Sees two go

Thomas made five saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Austin FC.

Thomas allowed two goals while making five saves in Wednesday's loss to Austin. He hasn't posted a clean sheet since recording four in a row earlier in the season, conceding 21 times across his last 12 appearances while making 40 saves in that span. The keeper will head to Cincinnati for the next game on Saturday, who have scored nine goals in the las five contests.