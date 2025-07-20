Menu
Andrew Thomas News: Seven-save start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 20, 2025 at 10:59pm

Thomas had seven saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Stefan Frei (head) has been out due to injury. Thus, Thomas was the Sounders' goalkeeper for their last three games. Even though he has conceded multiple goals in each, Frei also logged either six or seven saves. Among the three, their third is his only appearance with seven saves. Thomas is expected to continue being the Sounders' goalkeeper until further notice, though Frei may recover before they play at Atlanta United next Saturday.

Andrew Thomas
Seattle Sounders FC
