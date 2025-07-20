Andrew Thomas News: Seven-save start

Thomas had seven saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Stefan Frei (head) has been out due to injury. Thus, Thomas was the Sounders' goalkeeper for their last three games. Even though he has conceded multiple goals in each, Frei also logged either six or seven saves. Among the three, their third is his only appearance with seven saves. Thomas is expected to continue being the Sounders' goalkeeper until further notice, though Frei may recover before they play at Atlanta United next Saturday.