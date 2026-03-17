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Andrew Thomas News: Six saves in 1-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Thomas recorded six saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Thomas kept his third clean sheet in four games this season as he helped the Sounders to a 1-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes. His six saves are the most he has made this season, but he has made 17 saves in all games this season, where he has only conceded two goals, both of which came in the same game. He will now have two more away fixtures in the next set of games.

Andrew Thomas
Seattle Sounders FC
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