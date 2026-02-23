Andrew Thomas News: Three-save clean sheet in opener

Thomas made three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Colorado Rapids.

Thomas opened 2026 with a clean sheet, turning aside three shots as Seattle knocked off the Rapids to start the year on the right foot. His signature moment came deep into second-half stoppage time when he exploded off his line, slashed the angle and stonewalled Alex Harris at the near post to preserve the shutout. He was sharp dealing with crosses and calm playing out of the back despite Colorado controlling more of the ball, a strong all-around performance that reinforces his grip on the starting job over Stefan Frei for the Sounders, and he'll look to back it up Saturday against Real Salt Lake.