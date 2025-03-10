Andrew Thomas News: Two clearances in win

Thomas had no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 5-2 win over Los Angeles Football Club.

Thomas did not register a save but made two clearances Saturday as Seattle trounced LAFC in a 5-2 victory. Seattle's well-regarded No. 2 keeper was making his season debut in place of veteran Stefan Frei. Thomas allowed just eight goals over seven appearances (five starts) in relief of Frei during the 2024 MLS campaign. Expect to see Frei return to his place in the starting XI Saturday when Seattle travel to take-on St. Louis SC