Andrew Thomas News: Two saves in 0-0 draw
Thomas made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Minnesota United.
Thomas made two saves to keep his fourth clean sheet in five games this season. This becomes even more impressive when you look at the fact that three of those clean sheets have come from four away games. He has made at least two saves in each game that he has played this year.
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